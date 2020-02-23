Following the second death in Italy from the virus, Prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced that games would play in the northern regions of Italy affected by outbreaks.

"Minister of Sport [Vincenzo] Spadafora intends to suspend all sporting events planned for Sunday in the Veneto and Lombardy regions," Conte said.

Title-chasing Inter Milan's evening game with Sampdoria is the marquee match not taking place, with Atalanta-Sassaulo and Verona-Cagliari also abandoned. Torino's match with Parma was later axed too.

In Serie B, Cremonense's match against Ascoli and AC Milan's game with Fiorentina in Women's Serie A have also been called off.