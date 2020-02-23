Getty Images
Four Serie A games postponed due to coronavirus
Matches at Inter Milan, Verona, Atalanta and Torino have been called off in Serie A, due to fears surrounding the spread of coronavirus.
Following the second death in Italy from the virus, Prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced that games would play in the northern regions of Italy affected by outbreaks.
"Minister of Sport [Vincenzo] Spadafora intends to suspend all sporting events planned for Sunday in the Veneto and Lombardy regions," Conte said.
Title-chasing Inter Milan's evening game with Sampdoria is the marquee match not taking place, with Atalanta-Sassaulo and Verona-Cagliari also abandoned. Torino's match with Parma was later axed too.
In Serie B, Cremonense's match against Ascoli and AC Milan's game with Fiorentina in Women's Serie A have also been called off.