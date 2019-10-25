Leicester were cruising at 5-0 up at half time when boss Brendan Rodgers told the team to retain their concentration for the second half.

An improved, relatively speaking of course, effort from the Saints after the interval saw the scoreline remain the same until three minutes before the hour mark.

But during the celebration for Ayoze Perez notching his hat-trick, Evans told the Foxes about the Premier League record being 9-0 by his previous side Manchester United - over Ipswich in 1994-95 - and within a minute Vardy had Leicester on their way to matching it by netting their seventh.

Southampton come off after their humiliationGetty Images

Ultimately Vardy equalled the record and set a new top-flight away win with a penalty he won himself in injury time, as he completed his hat-trick.

"We actually found out we could break the record at 6-0," Vardy said.

"Jonny Evans came sprinting over to tell us we could get the record if we carry on doing what we're doing. We've gone all the way to the end and managed to do it, but it's a great victory and a great performance from the lads.

"I think it was a complete performance. We know when you've got ten men it can be difficult, but we also knew if we carried on with our game plan we could cause them lots of problems. As you can see from the result, it's credit to the boys and a great win."

Rodgers lauded his team after the game.

"To finish with nine (goals) was a remarkable effort away from home," he said.

"We said at halftime... keep your tactical discipline, keep your speed in the game and we have to punish them. We have to do our job and score as many goals as we can and also keep a clean sheet."