TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Ribery banned for some ref rough-housing

Plenty of grey area rules exist in football, but equally there are a few that are very simple and that everyone knows you don’t break: one is betting, another is don’t even think about putting your hands on an official.

Franck Ribery broke the latter of those rules after Fiorentina’s 2-1 defeat to Lazio on Sunday, giving the linesman a couple of shoves and getting right up in his grill, apparently incensed that the officials had not disallowed Lazio’s winner for a foul in the build-up.

Ribery was given a red card at the time, and has now been banned for three games and fined €20,000 after the Italian authorities declared his conduct “threatening” and “seriously disrespectful”.

“I apologise to my team-mates, to the coach, to the fans,” tweeted Ribery yesterday. “I apologise also to (the assistant referee) Mr Passeri because at the end of the game I was very upset and I hope he can understand what was my mood.”

Chris Smalling: vegan hero

If you’re one of those people who gets inexplicably furious when vegan people dare to talk about being vegan, look away now.

Chris Smalling is the latest footballer to eschew flesh and go for a greener diet, as he told Martyn Herman of Reuters this week. Smalling said:

" I had been on a plant-based journey for a while and my wife and I wondered why there was no alternative to the leather industry which is quite barbaric and damaging. I bought a pair of Hugo Boss trainers made from Pinatex and I began to research more about the production and was impressed. It aligned with my values.

They are very keen to explore the sports element and being able to use their yarns to develop sportswear. I’m not perfect but I’m a footballer so I’m used to criticism. It’s not about getting into arguments. But whether it’s the environment, mental health or racism, I think players now feel more confident about sharing things. It seems quite daunting at times because you’re putting yourself out there and you’re not sure what you’re going to get back. I think through social media, people relate a lot more to footballers because they’ll see them as normal people with the same issues. "

Ultimately it’s just encouraging that a footballer – a group of people who frequently don’t use their platform to discuss anything other than things that are beneficial for them – is comfortable speaking about something like this.

Stam leaves Feyenoord after Ajax thrashing

It’s usually bad news for anyone’s job prospects to be given a sound thrashing by a rival, and so it proved for Jaap Stam this week as he departed as Feyenoord boss following a 4-0 tanning by Ajax on Sunday.

Stam stepped down rather than being pushed, leaving his side in 12th place in the Eredivisie after taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst – who now has a role at Manchester City, fact fans – in the summer.

“It certainly has not been an easy decision,” Stam said. “I have thought about it long and hard. My ultimate conclusion is that it is better for the club, the players and myself if I step aside.”

HEROES AND ZEROS

Hero: Alexander Sorloth

You may remember Alexander Sorloth from 16 goalless appearances for Crystal Palace a couple of seasons ago, as the curse of their centre-forward position, which has been in place for quite some time, claimed another victim. However, here he is, scoring a 95th minute equaliser for Trabzonspor against Istanbul Basaksehir, a game in which fellow Premier League alumni Daniel Sturridge and Martin Skrtel also bagged.

Zeroes: Spanish women’s clubs

Women’s football is growing all of the time. An uncomfortable truth for misogynists everywhere, but a truth nonetheless. Thus, it makes sense to be in (relatively) early on some of these things, right? Not so it seems, or at least not according to the Association of Women’s Football Clubs in Spain, who in a dispute over pay and conditions are about to see their players go on strike.

“There has been no agreement with the Association of Women’s Football Clubs and, therefore, an indefinite strike of first division matches has been called, which will begin the weekend of Nov. 16-17,” said the Association of Spanish footballers this week.

The beef, among other things, is over demands for a pay rise, and not an especially outlandish one either: they’re currently being paid around €8,000 a month (a nice wage, sure, but for elite athletes?) and they want something closer to €12,000. No progress has been made with negotiations, so as things stand the strike will go ahead.

RETRO CORNER

Grim days for Arsenal these, but while 2011 wasn’t a huge amount better, they did at least give Chelsea a sound thrashing, on this day eight years ago.

HAT TIP

" Not for the first time, it was Héctor Bellerín who spoke the most sense. Sixteen hours had passed since Granit Xhaka’s thunderous departure from the Emirates Stadium pitch and, through the pregnant calm of the post-match omertà, the Arsenal right-back decided to tweet his piece. “We are all humans, we all have emotions, and sometimes it’s not easy dealing with them,” Bellerín wrote. “It’s time to lift each other up, not to push each other away. We only win when we are together.” "

Speaking of grim days at Arsenal, Nick Ames in the Guardian took a broader look at the Granit Xhaka mess.

COMING UP

Kick back, open a can of delicious Carabao and enjoy everyone’s least favourite domestic cup competition. Yes, it’s the one nobody cares about, but does represent your chance to see some of the Premier League’s finest reserve teams: tonight Manchester City face Southampton, Everton play Watford, Leicester travel to Burton Albion and Colchester’s ‘reward’ for beating Tottenham is a trip to Crawley Town. They might wish they hadn’t bothered.

