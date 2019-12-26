Lampard drops 'transfer hint’ after chastening defeat

Frank Lampard appears to have admitted he will be dipping into the transfer market in January after his Chelsea side were beaten 2-0 by Southampton, according to the Independent. The Blues boss masterminded a victory over mentor Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham less than a week ago before losing at home to Ralph Hassenhuttl’s south coast strugglers on Boxing Day. When quizzed as to whether the result would prompt him to sign a player or more in January, Lampard was coy in his answer. Lampard said: "I learn about the players, particularly in games like that I suppose. Games that turn out to be difficult are a test of character as much as they are quality. They are a test of both. When it's all easy after Sunday's 2-0 win at Tottenham, we were the greatest thing in the world, they were the greatest players and I was a great manager. And today it's questioned.”

Paper Round’s view: It must have been a strange summer in the Chelsea boardroom, with no ringing phones, no cheques to sign and no angry emails from Roman Abramovich asking why they hadn’t signed Didier Drogba. (“He’s retired Roman. Please.”) But the Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled that their transfer ban will now only last one window, meaning they are free to sign players from January 1. In reality, Lampard was always likely to strengthen a couple of obvious areas in January and it’s unlikely that this surprise defeat to the Saints has done anything other than strengthened his resolve to do so, rather than created it out of thin air.

Pellegrini on the brink

Manuel Pellegrini is on the verge of being sacked at West Ham, the Times claim. Jordan Ayew scored a late winner for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to condemn the Hammers to a Boxing Day 2-1 defeat and leave them just one point above the relegation zone. Pellegrini, who previously won the Premier League with Manchester City, has been in charge since May 2018 and guided the Hammers to 10th place last season. But the Times claim his future rests on his next two games; West Ham have consecutive home games against Leicester and Bournemouth. Former Everton manager David Moyes is said to be the leading contender to replace him.

Paper Round’s view: In a world where Jose Mourinho is the Tottenham boss and Carlo Ancelotti is in charge of Everton, nothing surprises Paper Round any more. But nevertheless, the idea of David Moyes returning to West Ham to replace the very man he replaced seems absurd. Hammers owners Gold and Sullivan, best double act in London since Chas and Dave, even supposedly considered bringing him back last month, but wanted to give Pellegrini the chance to save himself. Leicester and Bournemouth may be the end of him.

City will not replace Silva

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is not considering looking to the transfer marker when David Silva leaves at the end of the season. The veteran Spanish midfielder has already decided to leave City after 10 years with the club and four Premier League titles. But Guardiola has insisted that he will look to the likes of Bernardo Silva and England youngster Phil Foden when it comes to filling the Silva-shaped hole in midfield. Guardiola said. “I don't think we're going to do anything in this position, I don't think we will sign anyone. Maybe I will change my mind it depends on the next six months, but I have other priorities and I don't think I'm going to buy because I have enough.”

Paper Round’s view: City have already tried this once when club legend Vincent Kompany left at the end of last season. They did not replace him and when America Laporte suffered a serious knee injury, they wished they had. Silva has had similar longevity and influence at the club, on and off the field, and Guardiola would be wise to understand the potential impact of his departure. Phil Foden may be licking his lips at the prospect of more game-time, but City are now 13 points behind Liverpool and cannot afford to spend next season adjusting again.

Zlatan’s return

The Sun claim that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to sign for AC Milan for the second time in his career. Ibrahimovic left LA Galaxy, the MLS franchise where he has plied his trade for the last two seasons, scoring 53 goals in 58 games. But he left Los Angeles last month and the Sun say sources in Italy are confident that he is going to re-sign for Milan imminently. Ibrahimovic spent two years with the Serie A outfit, initially on loan before sealing a permanent move and winning a league title.

Paper Round’s view: Love him or hate him, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is box office wherever he goes. Carlo Ancelotti even invited him up to Everton - “but not to play!” - where the prospect of a Dominic Calvert-Lewin/Ibrahimovic front two certainly would have been an interesting if unlikely one. Instead, it is easy to see why Milan appeals, given he was part of the last team to win the title there and they are floundering in 11th. If there is one thing Zlatan loves, it is a chance to be a hero. This is a good fit.