Lampard had named the club's youngest ever starting XI in the Premier League with youth team products Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James all in the starting line-up.

USA international Christian Pulisic also made his sixth league start of the season and rewarded his manager with a goal 11 minutes from time after Abraham had given the Blues the lead in the 52nd minute.

"It is a test. A team like Palace can hurt you," Lampard said.

"We passed that test.

"Every game in the Premier League is hard. We started well but the tempo dropped.

"The intent we came out with though, it could have been more. A solid win and the clean sheet.

"It is hard to measure the expectations. At the moment the players are sustaining, they deserve to be at this level.

"It is still a snapshot of the long term future."

But the former England international also revealed that Pulisic's withdrawal just after scoring was due to an injury he had picked up.

"He came off with a bit of an injury. He has had a hip problem," Lampard added, before praising the former Dortmund winger's adaptation to the Premier League.

"Christian came from another league, it is tough. I know he has huge talent and he has shown that."