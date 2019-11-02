Getty Images

Frankfurt hit Bayern for five

By Eurosport UK

2 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Bayern Munich were smashed 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt on club legend's 500th game for the club.

Bayern had Jerome Boateng sent off after nine minutes and the hosts made them pay for this going two-up through goals from Filip Kostic and Djibril Sow.

Robert Lewandowski's 20th of the season eight minutes before the break kept Bayern in the game but it was one-way traffic in the second half.

David Albraham, Martin Hinteregger and Goncalo Paciencia all netted in the second half for a humiliating result that piles pressure on manager Niko Kovac ahead of Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund next Saturday.

