Gareth Bale´s agent says the Welshman and Jose Mourinho did not see football in the same way during the winger´s return to Spurs last season.

The 32-year-old returned to Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid last season following several years on the sidelines under the reign of Zinedine Zidane.

And while he scored a respectable 11 goals in 20 Premier League appearances during his second stint for the north London club, his agent Jonathan Barnett has revealed that there was friction between the player and former Spurs boss Mourinho.

"At Spurs, there wasn’t a fall out," Barnett told Mirror Sport.

"I just think they didn’t see football the same way – I’m being very diplomatic here.

Let’s just say it wasn’t the best return to a club in history."

Bale left for Spurs having been largely ostracised by then-Real Madrid manager Zidane, but the Welshman returned to the Spanish capital under new management this season.

Carlo Ancelotti, who initially signed Bale for the club in 2013 is fond of the player, had been reappointed manager in the summer.

Gareth Bale (L) of Real Madrid CF walks on with his head coach Carlo Ancelotti (R)

"He went back to Real Madrid and he was in the first team ­immediately," Barnett explained

"Unfortunately he tore his hamstring so it’s a long way back.

"It’s a shame with Carlo Ancelotti back as manager he got the injury this season."

Injuries and disagreements in the last few seasons with Zinedine Zidane have held him back."

Bale is hoping to captain Wales to the World Cup next season, and his nation are currently neck and neck with the Czech Republic in Group E for a play-off spot.

The player has made no secret that he has preferred national football over club football in recent years, and his agent echoed that sentiment.

"It’s a dream for him to play in the World Cup finals with Wales," added Barnett.

"That’s the most important thing for him, I believe."

