The Wales international looks set to start the 2019/20 season without a new club, despite being deemed surplus to requirements by Zidane.

The Madrid boss demoted Bale to the bench not long after his return to the club in March, but he is no closer to a return to the Premier League.

Manchester United and Tottenham have been linked with the 30-year-old, but Madrid president Florentino Perez is understood to have asked Zidane to hand the Welshman the chance to regain favour.

Zinedine Zidane insists he has no problem with Gareth BaleGetty Images

Speaking at a media conference at the club's pre-season training camp on Saturday, Zidane said:

" There is no problem with Bale, and I am not going to say there is a problem with him. "

"Anything could happen. He has a contract so we will wait and see. But the situation with Bale has not changed since June."

Bale has a contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2022 and is unwilling to lower his wage demands in order to help pave a move away from the Spanish capital.