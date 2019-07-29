MONDAY'S BIG STORIES

Adios, Zizou?

Remember those three-legged races you had at school? Your teacher would pair you with someone truly awful, tie one of your legs to one of theirs, and set you stumbling off down a running track. You resented your temporary Siamese twin. They resented you. Both of you glanced longingly at the teacher, hoping for a new partner that would help you crush the competition, but nothing changed and the experiment persisted.

Gareth Bale and Zinedine Zidane can relate. After hopping off a plane in China, ready to scoop up £1,000,000 every payday, the forward was finally free from his tormenter. Zidane’s greatest wish was coming true too: no more Bale.

Florentino Perez had other ideas. This double act had delivered three Champions Leagues on the spin before last season’s debacle, helped re-establish Real Madrid as the dominant force in European football. Why would he let it fall apart again? No, if Bale had to leave, he wasn’t going to go cheap.

However, unlike a school sports day, Zidane retains the power to quit. He's already proved that he's ready to drop a tantrum when required after scooting off last summer, supposedly over a broken promise to sell (you guessed it) Bale, so given he's been a colossal [insert favourite expletive] to the Welshman, will he really stick around again?

No, this is surely the beginning of the end for Mr Headbutt. The latest development has humiliated him, not just because he's got to look at Bale every single day for the foreseeable future, but because Real sanctioned the whole move before saying at the Eleventh Hour, 'actually, you know what, nah'.

Bad start for player-manager Kompany

We’ve all daydreamed about managing a club, bringing ourselves off the bench and pinging a last-minute winner into the top corner. But that’s the thing about daydreams – they’re best played out in your head.

Just ask Vincent Kompany. The Belgian’s introduction as player-manager at Anderlecht didn’t go to his personal script, with the centre-back unable to prevent a 2-1 home defeat to KV Oostende despite naming himself in the starting XI.

Still, at least his arrival was acknowledged with a quality tifo, with a huge message reading: "Left like a prince, came back like a king." Carry on like this and the Belgian monarchy will probably outlaw that comparison.

Trippier's tease

" I think it was time for me to change and move on. I don't necessarily mean that I needed to move on, but things happened behind the scenes at Tottenham, which I don't really want to go into, but I needed to move on from that. "

Oooo… do tell us more, Kieran. Mauricio Pochettino has a reputation for being a calm, considered man, but we do wonder if he’s a savage behind closed doors. He is VERY good at getting rid of players he doesn’t want – and it sounds like Trippier has joined an infamous cast including Paulinho, Vincent Janssen, Emmanuel Adebayor and Younes Kaboul.

Take note, Zizou.

IN OTHER NEWS

Atletico 7-3 Real

While we’re nattering on about Trippier, we must mention his extraordinary Atletico Madrid baptism on Friday night (yes, we know it’s now Monday, but the Warm-Up doesn’t work weekends).

The full-back played 65 minutes as Diego Simeone’s side beat Real Madrid 7-3 (SEVEN-three) in a ludicrous match best remembered for Diego Costa scoring four and getting sent off for fighting. Probably time to sell Bale and bring in a defender, Florentino…

RETRO CORNER

Zidane is in today’s Warm-Up and that can only mean one thing: a musical treat.

Santi Cazorla, of almost losing his leg fame, is still absolute quality...

...while this tweet exchange from 2013, which surfaced again on Sunday, is a reminder of the pitfalls of social media:

" "You are suffering from a double soul," a faith healer once told Arild Berg. "A dead man’s soul went astray and entered your body. Now it has to look after two souls and it is only natural that you have no energy left. If I remove his soul then everything is going to be fine." "His soul?" Berg responded with a smile. "If you are going to remove a soul here I would prefer it to be mine. I am quite tired of it." "

Michael Yokhin of the Observer brings the tragic tale of Norway’s lost footballing soul: Arild Berg.

You don’t know? Derry City take on Waterford in the Irish Premier Division in a match that promises to be every bit as riveting as it sounds.

If you’re still not convinced, why not catch up with all things Tour de France? Colombia’s Egan Bernal is the youngest winner since 1909 – that’s got to be worth a few seconds of your time on this fine Monday morning.

