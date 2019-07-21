From an early age, Gareth Bale had something very special about him. At 14, he could run 100 metres in 11.4 seconds.

Southampton scout Rod Ruddick had spotted his pace five years earlier during a five-a-side tournament involving his local club, Cardiff Civil Service.

There were fears not long after that his height would be an issue. A growth spurt led to him becoming the second-youngest player to turn out for Southampton's first team, aged just 16 years and 275 days.

Gareth Bale's time as a teenager at Southampton was not without its setbacksGetty Images

From being Spurs 'jinx' to 'killing' Maicon

George Burley was the man who gave him the opportunity in that 2-0 win over Millwall, and a year later he had joined Tottenham in a deal rising to £10million.

But it was amazingly 25 appearances before Bale tasted victory in a Tottenham shirt. There were also injury problems back then that hampered his development. A £3m move to Birmingham was even touted.

It was only after he underwent knee surgery in June 2009 that Bale began to flourish, playing a starring role in the following season during Spurs' Champions League campaign.

Rafael van der Vaart described his then team-mate as having "killed" Maicon during a memorable group stage match in November 2010.

Bale leaves Maicon in his wake during a Champions League encounter in 2010Getty Images

Less than two years later, Spurs manager Harry Redknapp said: "He's an amazing, amazing talent and he's after the Ronaldos and Messis of this world and he's getting better and better.

" He's almost unplayable when he's on his game. He is a genuine world-class player. There's nobody he couldn't play for. He'd improve any team. "

For all the accolades and the honours, Bale's career has been plagued by set-backs, and now he must bounce back again.

It was in Kiev last year when after failing to make the Real Madrid starting line-up against Liverpool, Bale ended the night with a fourth Champions League winners' medal around his neck.

He had most certainly left his mark, scoring one of European football's great goals to clinch a third successive title in the competition for Madrid.

Gareth Bale scores a superb bicycle-kick against Liverpool Getty Images

The Welshman - who has three years remaining on his current contract - became the first player to come on as a substitute and score twice in a European Cup final. Having seen his Real future placed under constant scrutiny during a stop-start 2017/18 campaign, such a personal triumph was viewed by some as putting to bed any such speculation.

A flying, acrobatic volley to go alongside his towering header from an acute angle in that flattering 4-1 victory over Atletico Madrid at the same stage in Lisbon, four years earlier.

Time and again during his Real career, Bale proved himself to be a big-game player. As he stood with his man-of-the-match award in Kiev, 14 months ago, such a devastating demonstration of technique and sheer athleticism made you wonder how Madrid could contemplate selling him.

It marked the 12th of his 13 major trophies won with the club. Then came Cristiano Ronaldo's earth-shattering switch to Juventus, and even more emphasis was placed on Bale's importance.

After such a stark reminder of his world-class talent, the player felt in a position of power, telling BT Sport: "I need to be playing week in, week out and that has not happened this season.

"I had an injury five, six weeks in but have been fit ever since. I have to sit down with my agent in the summer and discuss it."

Was Zidane merely stating the uncomfortable truth?

That agent, Jonathan Barnett, branded Zinedine Zidane "a disgrace" on Sunday following the Frenchman's revelation that he hopes Bale's departure from the Santiago Bernabeu is imminent - but the Real head coach was right when he claimed a move now would be in the best interest of all concerned.

Zidane said following his side's 3-1 friendly defeat to Bayern Munich in Houston: “Bale did not play because he is very close to leaving. We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team.

" I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they have to be done. I have to make changes. We have to change. The exit is the coach’s decision, and also of the player, who knows the situation. "

"The situation will change, I do not know if in the next 24 or 48 hours, but it will, and it’s a good thing for everyone.”

There would appear no way back for Bale in the Spanish capital, where his love for Madrid has perhaps led Zidane to take a more ruthless stance on the future of a player that no longer fits into his plans.

Bale was cast aside following Zinedine Zidane's return to the club in MarchGetty Images

The summer transfer window still has six weeks to run for La Liga clubs, but with less than 18 days remaining for many of the player's most attractive suitors - the Premier League's top six - it was a very unsubtle power play from the man who can do no wrong in the eyes of Madrid supporters.

Zidane's explosive comments have led to the rumour mill getting ridiculously overheated. He could on his way to the Far East, where Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan are willing to offer the 30-year-old an eye-watering £1m-a-week.

Could Bale be involved in Neymar swap deal?

There are few clubs on the continent who can realistically afford his £650,000-a-week wages, and so any agreement may include a part-exchange, bringing Paris Saint-Germain - and Neymar - into this sizeable equation.

Then there's Bayern Munich, whose midfielder Thiago Alcantara fanned the flames from the very same corridors through which Zidane had earlier passed, saying: “We will have the door open to you.

Zidane insists he has no problem with Bale - but wants him outGetty Images

“(Arjen) Robben, (Franck) Ribery and Bale play in similar positions on the field and we lost Robben and Ribery in our midfield, two historic members of this club.

“If Gareth wants to come, any top player who wants to come here is welcome.”

Bayern would appear the logical move from a footballing perspective, and a safe haven for a player seeking a club of substance and principles having witnessed the Qatari-backed project at PSG from afar.

The most likely outcome to this now very-public saga is that Bale enters a very lavish Domino Effect involving three of Europe's biggest clubs.

Madrid are happy with their new signings, while Barcelona have been busy themselves this summer - but they remain keen on bringing Neymar back to the Camp Nou.

Neymar's future at Paris Saint-Germain may become linked to Bale's at RealGetty Images

Zidane's sounding out potential suitors for Bale comes rather coincidentally after PSG had been reportedly offered two from six players - plus £90m - by Barcelona for the Brazilian forward.

Bale would naturally levitate towards a return to England, but his hour of need could not have been more ill-timed: a lot has happened at Tottenham in the six years since he departed, and Daniel Levy will be extremely unwilling to pay the player's wages.

United's focus on youth leaves Bale on the outside

Real would be reluctant to stump up part of Bale's salary, wanting to permanently move him off their books, but the other most likely Premier League destination - Manchester United - have other priorities.

David de Gea is set to sign a new six-year contract worth £117m, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be reluctant to block the pathway of the likes of new signing Daniel James, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood when there is already a very high earner burning a hole in the club's pockets.

A stress has been placed by United on rebuilding through youth, and Bale simply doesn't fit into that equation. Paul Pogba is set to stay and Leicester's Harry Maguire will cost a reported £80m. Bruno Fernandes and Sean Longstaff are next on United's wish list.

Daniel James joined Manchester United from Swansea this summerGetty Images

A move now for Bale would be a return to an old, flawed, short-term and unsustainable policy. The failed United careers of Angel Di Maria, Radamel Falcao and Bastian Schweinsteiger have hardly helped his cause.

It's not just the player's age, but his injury issues have not only put United off staging a rescue mission.

In many ways, the problem United have with selling Alexis Sanchez is the same that Madrid now face in offloading Bale. Both Alexis and Bale are unloved but quite happy staying where they are - and that is hardly surprising.

Bale faces the biggest challenge of his career after being ostracised by MadridGetty Images

A move to Chelsea, and a relationship with Frank Lampard whilst extending the cordial terms with Madrid following the sales of Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard would have felt all rather neat - but they're under a transfer ban.

Asides from being ostracised by his club, Bale is rather happy in Madrid, with his wife and three children, but he now faces the biggest challenge of his career to date.

“Zidane is a disgrace, he shows no respect for a player that has done so much for Real Madrid. If and when Gareth goes it will be because it is in the best interest of Gareth and nothing to do with Zidane pushing,” lambasted Barnett in his subsequent comments on Sunday.

But, like Solskjaer, Zidane has merely identified what is needed in order for Real to rebuild. Frozen out at Madrid, and with his value depreciating with each passing day, Bale must do the same.