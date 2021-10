Football

Football news - Germany manager Hansi Flick: There are things we can and must do better ahead of Qatar

Speaking after his team became the first to secure qualification for the 2022 World Cup Germany manager Hansi Flick said he was pleased to achieve their goals. However he did add that there are things that the team can and must improve on before the finals take place in just over a year's time in December 2022.

00:01:02, an hour ago