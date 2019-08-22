Agogo, who netted 12 goals in 27 appearances for the Black Stars, suffered from a stroke in 2015, three years into retirement.

The striker's career highlight came in the 2008 African Cup of Nations, a tournament Ghana hosted, where he scored four goals including the winner in the quarter-final against Nigeria.

After a childhood spent in Ghana and England, Agogo began his career at Sheffield Wednesday in 1997 but only managed a couple of games for the Owls and, after a string of lower-league loan spells, moved to the MLS where he was a regular for the Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes.

Returning to England in 2002, he enjoyed prolific spells at Barnet and Bristol Rovers before joining Nottingham Forest and helping them to promotion to the Championship. He ended his career with Hibernian in 2012.