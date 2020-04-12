The former Chelsea manager, who made his name as a striker at Sampdoria, was first cleared of cancer some time in 2017, revealing his initial struggle with the illness a year later.

He later revealed that he was still suffering in 2019, but is delighted to announce now that his tests have shown that he is cancer-free.

"I am fine," Vialli told La Repubblica.

" In December I finished 17 months of chemotherapy, one cycle of eight months and another of nine. It was difficult, even for someone as tough as me, both physically and mentally. "

"The tests showed no sign of the illness. I am happy, even if I say that under my breath to be on the safe side.

"Regaining my health means seeing myself in the mirror again, seeing the hair grow, not having to draw eyebrows on with a pencil. In that respect, I feel very fortunate compared to many others."

Video - Juventus set to rival Arsenal for Ceballos - Euro Papers 01:08

Vialli went on to say that he felt fortunate compared to those currently suffering from coronavirus, with his native Italy one of the worst hit countries on the planet, and offered his advice to those affected by the pandemic.

"I think of those brought to hospital and forced to die alone, their relatives not allowed near in case of contagion, funerals that could not be celebrated. It's terrible. This crisis will leave enormous scars on the country; emotional, moral and economic scars."

"You fight the fear of dying by thinking of your desires, concentrating on what you really love and how much we want all those good things to return.

"In this enormous silence that surrounds us during the lockdown, there is almost a Zen atmosphere.

"We can hear the birdsong even in the megalopolis of the big city, see how quickly the smog cleared, even after some chose to mock that wonderful young girl, Greta Thunberg.

"It will be wonderful when football and sport return, as emotions and memories will help us to get back to living our full lives.

"I just hope we maintain this capacity for solidarity in future and expand it. Keep backing the healthcare workers, these generous people of incredible physical and mental strength. Let us not forget them, when this is all over."