The flying-winger was in scintillating form for Bayern last night as they tore Chelsea apart in a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the Champions league on Tuesday night.

Gnabry is one of the most exciting players in the world right now, which has led to question marks pointed at why Arsenal allowed the 24-year-old to leave the club for Werder Bremen four years ago.

He was picked up by the Bavarian giants a year later and is now one their most important players as they sit top of the Bundesliga and look set to progress to the quarter-finals in Europe's top club competition.

After a promising start to his Arsenal career in his first professional season, Gnabry struggled to develop and establish himself in England as he was sent out to West Brom for a disappointing loan spell before eventually moving abroad.

The German's ability is there for all to see, but former manager Wenger suggested problems with his application was the reason for his struggles in England.

"This guy, he has no real limitations - it’s more how much does he want to suffer," Wenger told Bein Sports.

"Because he has pace, power, technical ability - he’s very intelligent."

" Sometimes he looks for the easy way in football. That’s what was his problem. "

Despite making just one appearance for the Baggies in the 2015/16 season, Gnabry impressed the following summer with the Germany Under-21's and Wenger said he wanted him to continue with the North London club.

"We had prepared him for us to sign his new contract but then suddenly he wanted to go to Werder Bremen," he added.