The 31-year-old joined the Blues on loan from Juventus in January and scored five goals in 14 Premier League appearances for the Blues.

“Gonzalo Higuain joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus in January. He was reunited with Maurizio Sarri after their successful time together at Napoli,” read a statement on the club’s website.

Joining Higuain leaving the club are Gary Cahill, Rob Green, Eduardo and Kyle Scott.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard continues to inch closer to a return to Stamford Bridge as manager.

The 41-year-old’s deal to replace Maurizio Sarri as Blues boss is understood to remain on track, with Derby having excused the former midfielder from pre-season training so he can speak to the Blues.

Lampard’s strong impression at Derby in his maiden managerial campaign has marked him out as the preferred choice to replace Sarri, who has also returned to Italy with Juventus.