The midfielder was jeered and then booed as he came off with Arsenal drawing 2-2 with Crystal Palace at the Emirates, despite having led the game 2-0.

He appeared to shout "f*** off" in the direction of his own supporters and then stormed down the tunnel.

The Swiss international had remained silent on the issue - until releasing a statement, in English and in German, on his Instagram account on Thursday evening.

"The scenes that took place around my substitution have moved me deeply," Xhaka said

"I love this club and always give 100% on and off the pitch.

"My feeling of not being understood by the fans, and repeated abusive comments at matches and in social media over the last weeks and months have hurt me deeply.

"People have said things like "We will break your legs", "Kill your wife" and "Wish that your daughter gets cancer".

"That has stirred me up and I reached boiling point when I felt the rejection in the stadium on Sunday.

"In this situation, I let myself be carried away and reacted in a way that disrespected the group of fans that support our club, our team and myself with positive energy.

"That has not been my intention and I'm sorry if that's what people thought.

"My wish is that we get back to a place of mutual respect, remembering why we fell in love with this game in the first place.

"Let's move forward positively together."