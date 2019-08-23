Guardiola

" In the end VAR will work "

Video - Pep Guardiola: In the end, VAR will work 00:41

Forget what Pep said after the Spurs game, he is in bed with VAR for the long term.

Klopp

" Wow...real speed "

Video - 'Wow, real speed!' - Klopp in awe of Arsenal attack 00:27

If ever there was a man who should not covet another's strikeforce it is Jurgen Klopp - yet here he is sounding all envious about Emery's options.

Pochettino

" So far from what we expect "

Video - Pochettino: Lo Celso situation 'will not be easy' 00:42

The Spurs' supremo is refusing to drive the Giovani Lo Celso hype train and wants supporters off it as well - for the time being at least.

Zidane

" We'll see what happens "

Video - Zidane: Bale needs to prove himself again 00:44

Coy or clueless? See if you can ascertain from Zinedine Zidane's body language whether Neymar will snub Barcelona for Los Blancos.

" Bale needs to prove himself again "

On the subject of Gareth Bale, does Zidane hail his surprise return to the side? No, he wants more...

Lampard

" Fantastic career "

Video - Lampard: Torres had 'tough times', but a fantastic career 00:33

The Chelsea boss looks beyond Fernando Torres' failure to recapture his Liverpool form and hails his former team-mate who helped the club to Champions League glory in 2012