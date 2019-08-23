Eurosport
Klopp wowed by Arsenal, Poch voices new boy fears, Pep backs VAR - What The Managers Said
Pep's been bigging up VAR, Klopp is salivating over Arsenal's strikeforce, Poch has low expectations for new signing and Zidane has set Gareth Bale a new target - the managers have all been on their soapbox today and you can watch the best bits here.
Guardiola
" In the end VAR will work"
Forget what Pep said after the Spurs game, he is in bed with VAR for the long term.
Klopp
" Wow...real speed"
If ever there was a man who should not covet another's strikeforce it is Jurgen Klopp - yet here he is sounding all envious about Emery's options.
Pochettino
" So far from what we expect"
The Spurs' supremo is refusing to drive the Giovani Lo Celso hype train and wants supporters off it as well - for the time being at least.
Zidane
" We'll see what happens"
Coy or clueless? See if you can ascertain from Zinedine Zidane's body language whether Neymar will snub Barcelona for Los Blancos.
" Bale needs to prove himself again"
On the subject of Gareth Bale, does Zidane hail his surprise return to the side? No, he wants more...
Lampard
" Fantastic career"
The Chelsea boss looks beyond Fernando Torres' failure to recapture his Liverpool form and hails his former team-mate who helped the club to Champions League glory in 2012