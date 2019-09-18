The Norway international's haul was his fourth hat-trick of the campaign, taking his tally to an other-worldly 14 in eight games.

Last year Ajax reached the semi-final of the competition, beating Real Madrid and Juventus, before being denied a first final in 13 years in heartbreaking fashion by Tottenham.

Although Salzburg have nothing like the history in the competition of the four-time champions, in Haaland they have a star who will spark just as much interest as Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs de Ligt who departed for Barcelona and Juventus respectively.

“Everything is possible. We all saw Ajax last year, it would be nice to be the new Ajax,” Haaland told UEFA.com.

“But we know there are lot of good teams. It’s hard, but everything is possible.”

The Leeds-born striker struggled to find words to describe his achievement on Tuesday night, when he became the first player since Wayne Rooney in 2004 to hit a treble on his Champions League debut.

“This is the craziest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Haaland said.

“The fans today, oh my god. I had goosebumps as soon as I stepped onto the field and I still have. This feeling in my body I never had before.”