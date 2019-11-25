Pochettino was sacked on Tuesday after a stuttering start to the season left the club in 14th place, and was succeeded by Jose Mourinho on Wednesday who won 3-2 at West Ham on Saturday in his first game.

But club captain Kane says he visited his old manager before the new one arrived.

José Mourinho won his first game in charge on TottenhamGetty Images

"It was a big shock on Tuesday night for everyone, the players included, and then it was a quick turnaround.

"All of a sudden we've got a new manager, one of the best managers there's been in the game, so automatically you have to turn your head towards that and focus on the game."

Harry Kane scored in Mourinho's first game in chargeReuters

"We all want to win. We wanted to win when Mauricio was here; we want to win the same now the gaffer's here.

"But of course when someone's got a reputation like he has, it gives you confidence, it gives you that belief in the team.

"It's almost a fresh slate for everyone now to show the manager what they can do and hopefully the players can thrive on that."