The 42-year-old, who has battled motor-neurone disease for six years, spoke through a speech generator about the difficult of attending public events.

"Hello. I'm having a special night on the 28th," he said at St Andrew's Hospice in Airdrie.

"Since it's getting very difficult for me, this will be my final night. Come and make this a night to remember. Hopefully see you soon, Fernando.”

'An Evening with Fernando Ricksen' will be held at GoGlasgow Urban Hotel on June 28.

Ricksen helped Rangers to two league titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups between 2000 and 2006. He won 12 caps for the Netherlands.