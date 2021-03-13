Hege Riise is excited by the "fun" challenge of leading Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics after being named caretaker coach of the England side.

After Phil Neville elected to leave the role early to take up the reins at MLS side Inter Miami, the Norwegian was placed in temporary charge of the Lionesses before Sarina Wiegman assumes the job in September 2021.

It was subsequently confirmed that she would lead the Britain team in Tokyo this summer and she says the challenge of managing players from multiple countries motivates her.

"I feel I can use the experience, winning culture and mentality that we have already had," she told Eurosport.

"It's very special and exciting. It's a big challenge but an incredibly fun one. After the February matches, I feel that I know a little more about where I'm heading but the Olympics will be a completely new thing with several countries under one team."

"It's a recognition to get that vote of confidence."

Riise herself was part of Norway's gold medal-winning side at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and is hoping to use her experience when she works with the Brits this summer.

"I'm driven by achieving something. There is no doubt that there is good talent in the group, so the key is bring our that potential.

"You can look at it as an advantage. You have several nations to choose from and you can choose the player who is best in a position regardless of nationality.

"Many of the Scotland and Wales players play in England, so they know each other a little from before.

"When we gather, we must be incredibly sharp in our communication. In February, we all had meetings in our hotel rooms. These are special times. But we can think that it was a good exercise, because it could be like that in the Olympics as well. Then you learn a little on the way."

