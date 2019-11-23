Robin Gosens gave the home side a deserved lead in the second half after Musa Barrow missed a penalty before the break.

But Higuain struck twice in the final 16 minutes to turn the game on its head before Paulo Dybala sealed the points with a late strike.

Juve coach Maurizio Sarri was without Cristiano Ronaldo for the trip to the Gewiss Stadium as the Portuguese forward recovers from a knee problem ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid in Turin.

They got the job done in his absence, however, to move on to 35 points at the top, although second-placed Inter Milan can move one point behind Juventus by beating Torino later on Saturday.

Atalanta are sixth on 22 points and have now gone four games without a league win.