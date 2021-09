Football

Football news - 'I am not sad' - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti not too downcast after Villarreal draw

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said that he was not too sad with the 0-0 draw against Villarreal on Saturday. Ancelotti said he was pleased with aspects of the game and pointed out that Unai Emery's team are very difficult to play against and can make life tricky for teams who they play against.

