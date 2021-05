Football

Football news - 'I'd love to play with Kevin De Bruyne as well' - Ryan Mason on Harry Kane comments

Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Ryan Mason said that he wasn't aware of Harry Kane's comments that it would be a 'dream' to play with Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The former Tottenham player did joke that he would also love to play with the Belgian. It is being heavily reported that Kane will push for a move this summer.

00:00:40, an hour ago