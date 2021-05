Football

Football news - 'I don't really understand' - Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane on handball decisions

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said that is a bit angry and that he does not understand the decisions during his team's 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Sunday. Had Real won they could have gone top of the table in a tight title race but they still trial neighbours Atletico Madrid whilst Barcelona are also involved.

00:00:44, 17 minutes ago