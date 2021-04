Football

Football news: 'I feel very well here'- Neymar says team is more important than individual awards

PSG forward Neymar says that he feels very good in Paris and his main goal is the Champions League not winning the Ballon d'Or. The Brazilian superstar is currently about to enter the final year of his contract and speculation remains as to where his future will lie, be that in France or a return to Spain.

