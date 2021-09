Football

Football news - 'I have nothing to complain about' - Ronald Koeman defends team after Cadiz draw

Speaking after a draw with Cadiz under-pressure Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman said that he feels as if he had no complaints with how the players performed. He did admit that he was of course disappointed with the result and the fact that the team failed to score in the 0-0 but wouldn't criticise the players.

00:01:23, an hour ago