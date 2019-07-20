Pulisic agreed to join the West London club in January for £58million, but only made the switch from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The club's two-window transfer ban means the USA international is the only new face heading into the new campaign, although Chelsea have welcomed back Kurt Zouma, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount from their respective loan spells.

Hazard completed his £130m move to Real Madrid last month, and despite the need for Chelsea to replace the Belgian's influence, Pulisic is playing down the pressure on his soulders to fill the void.

Eden Hazard at his Real Madrid presentation in JuneGetty Images

"I'm not here to compare or anything," the American said.

" Obviously Eden was amazing and he did so well for this club, as you could see last season and the whole time he's been here. He was an incredible player. "

"For me, it's coming in as my own player, proving myself and doing the best I can to help this team.

"Right now it's going in and helping the team whatever way I can. It's just bringing an intensity into the training first of all and earning respect in the beginning.

Christian Pulisic joined Chelsea for £58m from Borussia DortmundGetty Images

"Then I want to make an impact as much as I can on the pitch."

Pulisic made his first appearance in a Chelsea shirt on Friday as Frank Lampard suffered his first loss as Chelsea manager, going down 1-0 to Japanese outfit Kawasaki in Yokohama.

The Blues continue their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Lampard's side face Manchester United on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season on August 11.