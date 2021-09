Football

Football news - 'I'm not worried about the judgement' - Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo

Under-pressure Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo says that he is not cocnerned about the judgements being made about his team after a tough run of form for the team from North London. After starting with three consecutive wins Spurs have lost three successive Prmeier League games by a scoreline of 9-1.

