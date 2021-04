Football

Football news - 'I shared my admiration for him' - Unai Emery on phone call with Mikel Arteta

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has revealed that he shared a phone call with Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta ahead of the Europa League semi-final. Emery, who was the manager of Arsenal before Arteta took over, said that whilst he didn't know him personally he shared his admiration for the former Everton and Arsenal midfielder.

00:01:01, an hour ago