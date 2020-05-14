Mario Balotelli has revealed his struggles during coronavirus lockdown and joked that he "eating cardboard for the first three days".

Balotelli is set to return to group training his Brescia team-mates ahead of the planned June 13 Serie A return date.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker admits his football skills will be rusty when he makes his return having not kicked a ball since play was suspended in March.

Football Romanian second tier leaders say they may appeal "discriminatory" ruling AN HOUR AGO

"My daughter is in Naples, my son is in Zurich, my mother is of a certain age and needs to be protected, my brothers are in quarantine with their children, so I was left by myself. It was tough", Balotelli told team-mate Alessandro Matri during an Instagram live chat.

"If you pass me the ball now, I am not able to get it under control with a first touch. It's been two months since I touched the ball,"

"I was going crazy the last couple of weeks, because I was totally alone. It's impossible to train properly if you don't have a running machine, so even though it wasn't really allowed, I went to the park near me to do a little running."

The mercurial former Italy international admitted the first few days of lockdown exposed his shortcomings in the cooking department, before eventually managing to find a takeaway service.

I was basically eating cardboard and trying to bite chunks out of the wall for the first three days, as I can't cook anything. Fortunately, I then managed to get food delivered.

Balotelli will have to be fully firing upon Italy's top flight return, with club Brescia staring down the barrel of relegation at the bottom of Serie A.

Football Fans haunted by looming 'ghost games' in Bundesliga restart AN HOUR AGO