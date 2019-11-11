The Brazilian raised his middle finger to the crowd and kicked a ball into the stands during the match and the referee took the players off the pitch, following the incident.

When play resumed five minutes later, the officials adjudged Taison's reaction to be worthy of a red card and the player had be consoled by Dynamo players.

However, in a lengthy post on Instagram, Taison vowed to keep fighting against racism.

"I will never stay quiet after seeing such an inhuman and despicable act!' Taison wrote.

Dynamo Kiev's Viktor Tsygankov and Mykola Shaparenko console Shakhtar Donetsk's Taison, who reacts to presumed racist insults.Reuters

"In a racist society, it's not enough not to be racist, we must be anti-racist! We need more respect in football, we need more respect in the world."

Dynamo Kiev, a club with a history of racism, were quick to pledge to investigate the incident and punish those responsible.

"We look forward to the start of the investigation, ready to assist it comprehensively and, if proven guilty, will take all possible steps to further isolate these individuals not only from football but also from society," a club statement read.

"We look forward to the release of photos and videos that could shed light on all the circumstances of the incident."

Many of Taison's fellow Brazilians have voiced their support for their compatriot on his Instagram post, including Neymar, Douglas Costa, Douglas Costa and Fernandinho.

Eveton forward Bernard, who used to play for Shakhtar, wrote: "Unfortunately, this is a very backward country when it comes to this, brother, but head on, never stop fighting and doing what you know very well, which is playing soccer. I love you."