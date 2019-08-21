WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Holloway's flawless Brexit argument

The Warm-Up has one golden principle to ensure a moral life: always take the opposite view of Neil Warnock and Ian Holloway.

So, by reading between the lines, you can work out our opinion on this truly embarrassing (whoops, gave it away already) take. Over to you, Mr Holloway, who was speaking after Manchester City were denied maximum points against Spurs by VAR:

" For me it doesn't make sense, the handball rule. "

OK, that's an acceptable start.

" If it's not handball for both, how can you assess that. And to be fair, is that clear and obvious? They forgot the most important thing of all. Their job is to not re-referee the game but to be clear and obvious, so I don't think that's our boys making up that new change of law. "

Not sure this makes much sense, but you're remaining inoffensive. Carry on...

" I think that's people telling us what we need to do with our game, now they should stop doing that. "

Actually, this really isn't too bad. Sorry, we take it all back. Congratula...

" I hope we get out, Brexit, because that's what people are voting for and sorting that out because you cannot have someone telling us how to do our own game. "

Oh god.

Sort it out, Twitter

Imagine watching a footballer fluff a penalty, then deciding the next logical step is to sign onto Twitter and racially abuse them. Well, we share our planet with people living out that insanity.

Football is again engulfed in a racism storm after Paul Pogba joined Tammy Abraham by committing the unforgivable offence of missing a kick from 12 yards. It seems crazy that anyone can create an email address and social media account, then start abusing almost anyone in the world within minutes.

Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire have led the backlash against the racist trolls, with the England defender calling for every account to be verified by a passport or driving licence.

Social media companies, particularly Twitter, need to act fast. Otherwise we need to contemplate another solution... just binning it entirely.

Twitter is an asylum, often a cesspit of humanity. Those in the public eye activate, then deactivate their accounts as the abuse tumbles in. And what’s it all for? When we get to the end of our lives, grandkids hopefully gathered around the bedside, are you going to recall fondly the time you goaded Gary Neville into a retweet or that witty remark that got 13 likes?

Much of the Warm-Up’s inspiration has come from scrolling through Twitter but it’s increasingly filling up with hate. Freedom of speech, very important. But you have to be held accountable – and under the current system, where vile individuals can circle without fear, it can be a sad, sad place.

Sancho gets bumper deal

Jadon Sancho has landed a bumper £190,000-a-week deal at Borussia Dortmund, according to the Daily Mail.

We could add some nonsense about how ridiculous it is for teenagers to earn that much, that the money should go to nurses and war veterans blah blah, but we’ve missed our deadline and we don’t hold that opinion anyway.

HEROES AND ZEROES

In keeping with the sad narrative, it's only zeroes today.

Zero: TalkSport

We know their sole purpose is to wind people up, that they are paid to take ludicrous opinions, but this is really stupid:

Content for your ears, Mr Holloway.

Zero: Boreham Wood

Want to encourage people through your gates? Don’t do this:

Zero: The Offence Brigade

‘Oh, you said something mean and I can’t cope.’

Despite Holloway, despite TalkSport, please don’t use that as permission to get offended over absolutely anything.

IN THE CHANNELS

Some hit from Carli Lloyd!

COMING UP

Mediocre Champions League play-offs, the other half of the Championship programme and… actually, just take the night off. You’ve earned it.

Except you, Andi Thomas. Stay up late and write tomorrow’s Warm-Up please.