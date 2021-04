Football

Football news- If you can't finish games off why should you play in Europe? - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his team don't necessarily deserve to play in the Champions League if they can't finish games off. Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United on Saturday after a late equaliser by Steve Bruce's side. Afterwards Klopp admitted it would be tough to qualify for the Champions League.

00:00:23, 3 minutes ago