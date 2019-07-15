The goalkeeper suffered a heart attack during Porto training on May 1 before being discharged five days later.

Reports suggested the former Spain and Real Madrid captain was set to retire, but the 38-year-old quashed those rumours in May, saying: “There will be a day that I have to retire. Let me be the one to announce that when the time comes. For now there is calmness.”

On Monday, Porto confirmed Casillas would join the club’s coaching staff, stating he will “do so while recovering from the health problem”, with no mention of retirement.

Casillas said: "I'm going to do something different than I usually did, which was to be on the pitch. I'll try to make the connection between the team and the club.

“The coach talked to me last season when my situation happened and he told me that he wanted me to stay with them, close to the players, near the younger players, because there would be a lot of changes. I will try to do my best to help my team-mates.

"We will prepare to do the best as possible at the beginning of the season. We already have several weeks of work but there are still a couple of weeks left for the first official matches. I hope we will all have a great season together so that we can win the championship, the cups and do the best in Europe.”

Casillas won the World Cup, European Championships, Champions League, La Liga, and the Portuguese Primeira Liga, and made 885 appearances in club competitions. He also made 167 appearances for the Spanish national side.