The FIFA president, speaking at a seminar in Rabat on the development of African football, complained that football in the region had not progressed as expected and that he wanted to "project African football to the top of the world."

Ivory Coast's captain Yaya Toure raises the trophy after winning the African Nations Cup final soccer match against Ghana in Bata, February 8, 2015Reuters

However, playing in June-July would have meant following on from FIFA's revamped Club World Cup in China.

"We have been talking about the development of African football for many years," said Infantino. "Pele once said that an African team would win the FIFA World Cup, but this hasn't happened and it seems we are not making progress. Today must be the day we turn that page.

"The (AFCON) generates twenty times less than the Euros (European championship). Having a CAN every two years, is that good at the commercial level? Has this developed the infrastructure? Think about spending it every four years."

Infantino then gave details of his proposal for a pan-African league which he said had been developed in conjunction with CAF.

"I want to create a real pan-African league that would feature 20-24 clubs with a maximum of maybe two clubs per country that would still play in their national leagues but that would play during the year so we can really crown the club champions of Africa," he said.