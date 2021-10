Football

Football news - 'It means a new superpower' - Jurgen Klopp expecting big things after Newcastle takeover

Speaking ahead of his team's game against Watford Jurgen Klopp said that Newcastle fans will be very excited after the takeover of their club. Klopp said for his team and the rest of the big clubs it means that there is going to be another superpower to contend with in the upper levels of the Premier League.

00:00:58, an hour ago