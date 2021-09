Football

Football news - 'it's human' - Fernando Santos understands Cristiano Ronaldo getting suspension but still not happy

Portugal boss Fernando Santos has admitted that he is not happy with star player Cristiano Ronaldo getting a suspension. However he did add that he can understand why it happened, saying it's a human reaction. Ronaldo will miss Portugal's next game after being booked for taking his shirt off after scoring two late goals against the Netherlands.

00:01:22, an hour ago