Football news: 'It's my fault' - Thomas Tuchel explains Hakim Ziyech's absence from Chelsea team

Thomas Tuchel has told Hakim Ziyech to keep fit and be patient despite the Morocco forward being largely overlooked for a place in the Chelsea team. The 27-year-old has only started two of the six games since Tuchel replaced the sacked Frank Lampard last month.

