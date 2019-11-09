Spurs took the lead just before the hour mark, Heung-Min Son's close-range finish breaking the growing tension at the Tottenham Stadium.

However, George Baldock equalised for high-flying Sheffield United, who moved up to fifth in the table with a hard-fought draw in north London.

Tottenham meanwhile are languishing in 12th in the table with just three wins in the league and have not won in the Premier League since September.

After the 1-1 draw, Sissoko said: "We are struggling since the beginning of the season. Why? I don't know, because we are trying our best, but it's not working. We see today it was a difficult game against a good team.

"We couldn't keep the score, so we have a lot of frustration, but we need to keep going. We have to stick together and try to work hard and come back stronger. That is the only way to perform.

"Every team can have difficult moments. Since a few weeks we are struggling and that's football. What can you do? Keep working, give your best every day 'til everything turns around.

"We know we have a good squad with a lot of quality. We know we can do better and have to do better. Hopefully we'll go away, have some wins with our national teams, and this will give us confidence. The season is still long, in the Champions League we are doing well."

Tottenham bagged their first away win since May during the week, beating Crvena Zvezda 4-0 to move one step closer to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

But that achievement will be overshadowed if they continue their poor domestic form.

"The reality is that for different reasons we are not showing the performances that we expect," Pochettino said.

"We try to build confidence, the team is in a period where we are finding the best balance.

"I need to look forward and keep working and try to improve.

"We are not in a good position in the table."

