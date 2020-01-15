Liverpool captain Henderson secured the men's prize ahead of Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane after lifting the Champions League trophy with the Merseyside club.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts the Champions League Trophy after after winning the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.Getty Images

The 29-year-old also helped England secure qualification for Euro 2020 as well as a third-place finish at the inaugural UEFA Nations League and reached the landmark of 50 caps in March.

Bronze, who won the women's award for 2019 ahead of Ellen White and Beth Mead, helped Olympique Lyonnais to the Champions League title in May.

Karen Bardsley of England Women, Lucy Bronze of England Women during the World Cup Women match between Norway v EnglandGetty Images

The 28-year-old right back was part of the England squad that won the SheBelieves Cup last year and reached the World Cup semi-finals in France.