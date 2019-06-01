In a tweet, the club said:

"Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain."

Reyes played for Arsenal between 2004-2007, joining the club halfway through their famous "Invincibles" season. It was reported last year that Reyes could return to the club as a coach, under Unai Emery, who had been his manager at Seville.

Former team-mate Thierry Henry tweeted that he was "devastated" to hear of Reyes' death, and called him a "superb teammate and exceptional human being."

Freddie Ljungberg who also played with Reyes said he was "numbed by the news."

BBC Sport pundit Gary Lineker commented "How terribly sad. RIP."

Journalist and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan tweeted: "The invincibles, one of the greatest teams in football history, with Jose Antonio Reyes among them."