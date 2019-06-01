The Spaniard, who won the Premier League and FA Cup during his time with Arsenal, died in a traffic collision.

The news was confirmed by his former club Sevilla.

"We couldn't be announcing any worse news. Our beloved former youth player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic accident. Rest in peace," said a statement on Sevilla's official Twitter account.

Arsenal posted on their official website:

" Our thoughts are with all his family, friends and team-mates. Jose, who was part of the Invincibles team, was a hugely popular figure at our club and will always hold a special place in our hearts. He represented the club on 110 occasions, scoring 23 times and made memorable contributions to our 49-game unbeaten run. Rest in peace, Jose. "

Reyes joined Arsenal from Sevilla in January 2004 for a fee of £10.5m.

After making 110 appearances, scoring 23 goals, he had a loan spell with Real Madrid and then spent spells with Atletico Madrid, Benfica and Sevilla again.

He was most recently playing for Spanish club Extremadura having signed for the club in January

Reyes won the Europa League five times during his playing career - amongst 20 major honours to his name.

He also won 21 caps for the Spanish national team.