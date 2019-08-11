Mourinho made the prediction on Sky Sports on Sunday after joining the broadcaster as a pundit for the season.

The Portuguese manager left Manchester United last December after a poor start to his third season at Old Trafford and is yet to take up a new managerial role.

Asked for his prediction on who could win the Premier League this season, Mourinho said: "Four - Man City, Tottenham, and Man City B team."

"When I looked at the bench yesterday, the players not involved I think even the B team could fight the title."

Mourinho was making an appearance at Old Trafford in the Sky studio as United prepared to take on Chelsea, another Mourinho side.

The manager won the League Cup and Europa League for United, while won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup on a number of occasions with Chelsea over two spells.

Mourinho said it was not an easy feeling coming back to watch two clubs he had endured success and ignominy: "You have to admit not an easy day for me, my two previous clubs."

"First time I’m back to Old Trafford - it’s not the easiest for me."