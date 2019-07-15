The former Manchester United manager has been out of work since he was sacked from his role at Old Trafford last December.

Reports have linked Mourinho with managerial jobs at Lyon, Benfica and Newcastle, while back in April he suggested he would be open to moving to Germany: “It's a country I've never trained in. Why not? Let's see.”

And now, the ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid boss has admitted he is learning German as he continues to explore his options.

"I really miss football. I miss the adrenaline, the field, my job. Football is football,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Right now, I am studying German. Bundesliga? Now, I'm studying German because I miss the language. I speak English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian. But I do not exclude anything, not even Germany."

Mourinho was linked with the Bayern Munich role last season, though Niko Kovac did manage to turn their campaign around and secure the Bundesliga at Borussia Dortmund’s expense.

Bayern were knocked out of the Champions League by Liverpool in the round of 16, having last reached the final when they lifted Europe’s most coveted trophy in 2013.