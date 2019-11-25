Tottenham have been linked with a move for Ibrahimovic who recently left MLS side LA Galaxy.

But Mourinho was quick to quell any gossip linking the Swedish striker with the North London club.

"Zlatan is an amazing player, amazing guy. But I would say no, no chance," said Mourinho.

"We have the best striker in England. We have one of the two top tow of three strikers in the world. It doesn't make any sense. A striker of Zlatan's dimension, obviously in his late thirties, still a striker that can play for any club in the world. It doesn't make sense to come to a club where we have Harry Kane."

Kane scored Spurs' third goal in their 3-2 win over West Ham on Saturday in Mourinho's first game in charge of the club after replacing Mauricio Pochettino on Wednesday.

And Mourinho was quick to empathise with the former Spurs boss.

“I haven’t spoke to him. I’ve been there and I know what he’s going through," said Mourinho. I spoke to his son, in our academy, and I will call him. I told the players here to tell him he’s free to come here whenever, to have a meal with the players, if he wants me here or not that’s fine.”