Le but de Joshua Kimmich pour le Bayern Munich face au Borussia Dortmund
Image credit: Getty Images
Joshua Kimmich fired Bayern Munich in front in spectacular fashion against Borussia Dortmund in a highly entertaining Der Klassiker at Signal-Iduna Park.
In the 43rd minute from 20-yards out, the Bayern midfielder floated a disguised lob over the head of Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki, who was simply powerless to stopping the ball from going in.
Football
Reading players accept wage deferrals to help soften COVID-19 blow
36 MINUTES AGO
Not bad at all from the converted right-back. Has there been a better goal during lockdown so far?
That was the Germany international's fifth goal this season in all competitions.
Football
Relegation-fighting Bremen held to 0-0 draw by Gladbach
AN HOUR AGO
Football
Frankfurt rally late to draw with Freiburg and stem losing run
AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics