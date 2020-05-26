Joshua Kimmich fired Bayern Munich in front in spectacular fashion against Borussia Dortmund in a highly entertaining Der Klassiker at Signal-Iduna Park.

In the 43rd minute from 20-yards out, the Bayern midfielder floated a disguised lob over the head of Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki, who was simply powerless to stopping the ball from going in.

Football Reading players accept wage deferrals to help soften COVID-19 blow 36 MINUTES AGO

Not bad at all from the converted right-back. Has there been a better goal during lockdown so far?

That was the Germany international's fifth goal this season in all competitions.

Football Relegation-fighting Bremen held to 0-0 draw by Gladbach AN HOUR AGO