Football news - Julian Nagelsmann explains how his record move to Bayern Munich came about

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann explains how his move to German champions Bayern Munich came about. Nagelsmann, considered to be one of the most promising young managers in the world will join Bayern at the end of the season as a replacement for Hansi Flick, who in turn is expected to take over the German national team.

00:01:15, an hour ago