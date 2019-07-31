Klopp earns his place on the 10-man shortlist after guiding Liverpool to Champions League glory while domestic treble winner Guardiola is joined by Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino in completing the Premier League representatives.

Other nominees include Portugal coach Fernando Santos, Brazil coach Tite, who led his side to the Copa America title, and Africa Cup of Nations winner Djamel Belmadi of Algeria.

Djamel Belmadi helped Algeria to AFCON gloryGetty Images

US women's national team coach Jill Ellis, who led her side to their fourth World Cup title earlier this month, heads the list of nominees for the best women's team coach.

She is joined by Lyon's treble-winning coach Reynald Pedros, Sarina Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to their first ever World Cup final, and Joe Montemurro who led Arsenal to the FA Women's Super League title.

Full list of nominees

The Best FIFA Men's Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juventus), Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs de Ligt (both Netherlands/Ajax Amsterdam), Eden Hazard (Belgium/Chelsea), Harry Kane (England/Tottenham Hotspur), Sadio Mane (Senegal/Liverpool), Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris St Germain), Lionel Messi (Argentina/Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands/Liverpool).

The Best FIFA Women's Player: Lucy Bronze (England/Olympique Lyon), Ada Hegerberg (Norway/Olympique Lyon), Julie Ertz (U.S./Chicago Red Stars), Sam Kerr (Australia/Perth Glory and Chicago Red Stars), Rose Lavelle (U.S./Washington Spirit), Caroline Hansen (Norway/Barcelona), Amandine Henry (France/Olympique Lyon), Alex Morgan (U.S./Orlando Pride), Megan Rapinoe (U.S./Reign FC), Wendie Renard (France/Olympique Lyon), Ellen White (England/Manchester City).

The Best FIFA Men's Coach: Djamel Belmadi (Algeria/Algerian national team), Didier Deschamps (France, French national team), Marcelo Gallardo (Argentina/River Plate), Ricardo Gareca (Argentina/Peru), Pep Guardiola (Spain/Manchester City), Juergen Klopp (Germany/Liverpool), Mauricio Pochettino (Argentina/Tottenham Hotspur), Fernando Santos (Portugal/Portuguese national team), Erik ten Hag (Netherlands/Ajax Amsterdam), Tite (Brazil/Brazilian national team).

The Best FIFA Women's Coach: Milena Bertolini (Italy/Italian national team), Jill Ellis (U.S./U.S. national team), Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden/Swedish national team), Futoshi Ikeda (Japan/Japan Under-20 women's team), Antonia Is (Spain/Spanish Under-17 team), Joe Montemurro (Australia/Arsenal women), Phil Neville (England/England), Reynald Pedros (France/Olympique Lyon), Paul Riley (England/North Carolina Courage), Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands/Dutch national team).