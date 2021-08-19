Jurgen Klopp has labelled homophobic chants as 'a waste of time' and has disowned the chant from Liverpool Football Club.

The incident was condemned by Kop Outs - a LGBT+ Liverpool fan group - as well as by the club itself and anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out.

And, speaking with Kop Outs' founder Paul Amann Reds boss Klopp has also condemned the chant. Reds boss Klopp also disowned the chant from the Liverpool fan base.

"I never understand why you sing a song that is against somebody in the ground," he said.

"It's easy to decide not to sing the song any more. It obviously makes our own fan group uncomfortable and our players, and so it should be an easy decision.

We can decide now, this is not our song any more. I am not sure if people listen to me, but I do not want to hear it anymore for so many reasons.

Amann had pointed out the hypocrisy of such a chant at a club that prides itself on values of solidarity, with Liverpool's main anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone", at odds with a homophobic chant that leaves LGBT+ fans out in the cold.

And Klopp was grateful that such values were more prevalent in society now, while labelling those who continue to believe in such chants as 'idiots'.

"We live in a time where we learn so much," he added.

"From a player or coach perspective I can say that these songs don't help, they are a waste of time. If I hear in the stadium songs about Roberto Firmino or Mohamed Salah, or You'll Never Walk Alone, that gives you a push, the others are a waste of time.

"If you believe what you're saying you are an idiot, if you don't, go for another song."

